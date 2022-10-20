A 50-year-old man has been missing from his home in Yeovil for nearly two weeks, prompting a police appeal.

Anthony was last seen on Sunday 9 October in the town, at the junction of Manor Road and South Street.

Avon and Somerset Police have released a CCTV image of him which was taken on the day he went missing at just before 3.30pm.

A spokesperson from the force said: "He’s described as about 6ft 1ins, balding with grey hair and a thin goatee beard, of slim build, and blue eyes.

"He’s known to frequent Yeovil town centre and has in the past hitch-hiked. We know he also has links to Hastings in Sussex too.

"If you know where Anthony is, please call 999 quoting reference 5222245313, or call 101 with any other information."