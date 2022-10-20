The boss of an NHS trust has apologised but says she won't be resigning after inspectors raised concerns over surgical safety, bullying and racial discrimination at Gloucestershire's two main hospitals.

Health chief Deborah Lee made the comments after Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust’s overall rating was downgraded from good to requires improvement.

An inspection in June found there were 11 “never events” – serious incidents that should be avoidable.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) said poor leadership was one of the reasons why Gloucestershire Hospitals’ surgery department was downgraded.

A warning notice was issued to the trust with significant improvement required in areas of safety, leadership, risk management and governance for the surgery services.

Ms Lee said her aim was to reassure the committee of the safety of their surgical services. Credit:

Ms Lee, the hospital trust's chief executive, told councillors on Tuesday (18 October) that the CQC report was a “really hard read” for her.

“None of us come to work to do anything other than our very best. That’s our intention and for us to read that we have not achieved that was really tough,” she said.

“I would like to take this public opportunity to express my apologies to any patient, family member or colleague that has been impacted by the issues raised in this report.

“I have reflected considerably on what this means for me. As people have rightly pointed out, I am the leader of the leaders. I’ve reflected on whether I am part of the problem or have the opportunity to be part of the solution.”

Ms Lee said she inherited the hospital when it was in special measures and issues around culture were very evident at that time.

“I’m proud that I led the trust to its first ever good rating by the CQC and I hope that I have the opportunity to do that again with the team I have now,” she added.

Credit: Local Democracy Reporter Service/Carmelo Garcia