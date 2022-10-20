A narrow lane in Cornwall has been blocked after a coach became stuck when trying to pass through.

Trenwith Lane in St Ives is shut today (20 October) after the coach became “wedged beyond belief", according to witnesses.

A road closure has been put in place as highways officers try to recover the German touring bus.

Chris Chadwick, who saw the huge vehicle become stuck, said the coach is "well and truly wedged beyond belief".

“Recovery is on scene but it’s going to take some time before they can shift it and the only way out is backwards," he added.

Devon and Cornwall Police officers were also called to the scene.

A spokesperson from the force said: "We were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving a bus on Trenwith Lane, St Ives, at around 9.40am today (Wednesday 19 October).

"There were no reports of any injuries but the road was blocked. A road closure was put in place and recovery was being arranged."

The incident has now been handed over to the highways team who will organise the vehicle's removal from the lane.