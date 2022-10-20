A fire has broken out at a block of flats in Bristol this morning (20 October).

Avon Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene on Aiken Street in Barton Hill just after 6am.

People are being urged to avoid the area near Eccleston House.

Footage from the area shows a large emergency response with several fire engines at the scene.

Eccleston House is a tower block that was built in the 1960s and contains 74 flats. The entire building has been evacuated.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service says it sent crews from Temple, Hicks Gate, Bedminster, Kingswood, Southmead and Portishead stations.

More updates to follow.