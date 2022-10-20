Play Brightcove video

A fish merchant in Brixham has said spiralling export charges could put him out of business.

Ian Perkes is the last fish exporter in Brixham and sends almost all the fish he buys at the market to restaurants and shops in France, Spain and Italy.

Since the UK came out of the European Union he has been paying £60 a day for health certificates. These are needed to guarantee the quality of the fish he wants to sell.

This month the fee has quadrupled to £240 a day.

Scallops sold at the Brixham fish market

He said: "We're all of a sudden going from 40 years of exporting with no cost to £2,000 or £3,000 a week of costs, which we are not able to sustain for much longer.

"We have to sell 500kg - half a tonne of fish - per day to cover the extra charges."

The price has been set by Torbay Council which says the increase has been brought in because a Government subsidy which was available during the Brexit transition period has now stopped.

In a statement, the council said: "The fee is in place to recover some of the costs of providing the service. There is no profit to the local authority at the current level of fee and, without this income, it would be unlikely that Torbay Council could continue to provide this service as it would not be cost-effective."

It also says certificates from the private sector would cost considerably more.

Sales are down and Ian is now only exporting every two or three days a week instead of five in an effort to cut costs.