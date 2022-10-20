Man jailed for stabbing two police officers and historic sex offences

A man from Princetown has been jailed for a total of 20 years for stabbing two police officers and for historic sexual offences.

Jon Ross, of Burrator Avenue, admitted to two counts of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm with intent. He also pleaded guilty to charges of affray and assault on a previous occasion.

The 62-year-old had previously been found guilty of four sexual offences against a child, in a trial that concluded in April.

Ross was sentenced to 12 years for his assault on two officers and eight years for the sex offences against a child. He will serve the sentences consecutively.

Ross attacked PCs Darren Brimacombe and Timothy Willett after they responded to a disturbance at an address in the Devon Village.

A spokesperson from Devon and Cornwall said: "Ross burst from his parked car and stabbed and slashed at both officers with a knife after they located him in the early hours of 9 July 2021.

PC Brimacombe suffered a serious arm injury and cuts to his head and face. PC Willett sustained serious injuries to his arm and fingers.

Both officers needed hospital treatment and have undergone surgery as part of their recoveries. Neither officer has come back to frontline duties as a result of the incident, and both are looking for other roles within the force.

Judge Carr praised the victim of the sexual offences and said: “Your victim gathered the courage to approach the police to report what had happened to her.”

In referring to the assault on the officers, he said: “Frenzied is a term overused by the court but not in this case.

“Armed with a knife, you stabbed out repeatedly causing permanent injury to both. The psychological damage has been immense. You went on to attack two other officers.”

Devon & Cornwall Police has released shocking images of the scene, with the blessing of PCs Brimacombe and Willett, to highlight the dangers faced by officers.

PC Brimacombe suffered lacerations to his scalp and face – nearly having the end of his nose cut off. Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

Detective Constable Craig Ferguson said after the sentencing hearing: “We are pleased with the outcome in what has been a lengthy and detailed police investigation.

“Jon Ross employed an extreme and savage level of violence, with a bladed weapon, to severely injure the two police officers.

“The officers were on duty and in uniform when they attended to try and help him. They knew him personally from previous dealings where they had successfully helped him.

“The officers sought to speak with him and tried to help, but he responded by repeatedly stabbing them in a sustained attack.

“As a result, Jon Ross has been imprisoned for a lengthy period of time, meaning that a significant risk has now been removed from our local community. I have worked as a police officer for the past 18 years and can say that this assault is, without doubt, the worst incident of its kind that I have dealt with.

He added: “The officers conducted themselves with the utmost professionalism, both before and after this terrible ordeal, and we have concluded that their approach and conduct throughout was of a very high standard.

“There was nothing that they could do to plan for or avoid the extreme level of violence that Jon Ross had in mind.

“This incident highlights the level of risk that our police officers can face when attending incidents. I would like to take the opportunity to commend my colleagues and those who attended and gave them immediate first aid at the scene.

He finished by saying: "I would thank the public of West Devon, and beyond, for the support they showed for the officers and the police service following this incident, this was very much appreciated at what was an extremely traumatic time for all involved.”