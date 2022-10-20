Next year’s Taunton Marathon and Half Marathon have been cancelled due to rising costs and falling entry numbers.

Taunton and District Carnival Committee, which runs the events, says a lack of entry numbers has forced it to "take a really serious look" at all of its costs and income.

It says the past decade has seen entries for the events decline immensely.

In 2019, there were just under 1,300 entries and only 820 entries in March 2020 before the event was cancelled due to Covid.

This year, entries have fallen to 770.

Committee chairman Marilyn House and race director John Lewis said in a joint statement: "The marathon and half marathon are successful as road race competitions and recognised as being well organised, something we have all worked hard to maintain over many years."

They added: "With the ongoing economic situation, the rise in inflation and the cost of living crisis, the reality is that it would be financially very challenging for us to put on the event in 2023

"Like everyone involved in event organising, we see the costs around transport, fuel, equipment hire and support services rising alarmingly.

"We recognise that we cannot simply just pass the increases on to potential participants - the same inflationary and reduced income pressures affect us all."