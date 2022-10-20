Three people arrested in connection with the death of a young rapper from Bristol have been released by police.

21-year-old Takayo Nembhard, known as TKorStretch, was attacked at the Notting Hill carnival on 29 August 2022 and died in hospital later that day from a stab wound to the leg.

Two men aged 18 and 23 were arrested on suspicion of murder at two different addresses in Bristol on Wednesday 19 October.

The men were taken to a police station in the city but have now been released pending further investigation.

A 20-year-old woman was also arrested in Islington, north London, on suspicion of assisting an offender. She has since been bailed.

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Shirley, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “Ever since the tragic murder of Takayo, my team and I have been busy behind the scenes gathering intelligence and evidence to bring his killers to justice, and we will continue to work around the clock until they are behind bars.

Police guarding the scene at Ladbroke Grove where Takayo Nembhard was stabbed. Credit: ITV

"We are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward. Takayo was stabbed to death in broad daylight in front of a huge crowd.

"I am confident there are people out there who have not yet spoken to us, for whatever reason.

“If you saw something and have not yet spoken to us, please do so as a matter of urgency. Don’t do it for me, do it for Takayo’s family who is still trying to come to terms with their terrible loss.”

A dedicated page has been set up where people can upload photos and videos of the incident.

Information can also be provided by calling the incident room directly on 020 7175 2206 to speak to an officer, by calling 101 or by tweeting @MetCC quoting 7478/29AUG.