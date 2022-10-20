The Cornish farm that's become a sanctuary for Ukrainian children

Play Brightcove video

The healing power of animals has transformed the lives of two Ukrainian children who've been given sanctuary on a Cornish farm near Fraddon with their mum.

Peter, 8, and his 11-year-old sister Aiia were so used to warfare that when they arrived at Andrew Brewer's dairy farm they asked him when the shelling would start.

He told ITV News West Country: "Almost the first question they asked us when they arrived was 'when does the shelling start here?'

"It was pretty chilling."

Aiia and Peter with farmer Andrew Brewer and calves Credit: ITV Westcountry

Aiia and Peter came to Cornwall with their mum, leaving their dad and grandfather back in Ukraine.

Aiia has now made new friends at school and there are also three other Ukrainian girls at her school. She said she loves life on the farm.

Aiia with calves in a barn Credit: ITV News Westcountry

And as for her brother Peter, he was terrified of the animals when he first arrived on the farm - but now they've become his best friends.

Mr Brewer said: "When we had the first calves born he was absolutely petrified of them - wouldn't touch them, wouldn't go near.

"Now you'll quite often find him snuggled in with the calves, sleeping on the floor. You know, he'll just be snuggled in.

"It's almost his first reaction with a newborn calf, out in the field or whatever, he'll just go and lie down with it."

Peter with calves Credit: ITV News Westcountry

While their home will always be in Ukraine, Andrew told ITV News West Country that as long as they need it, the family will always have sanctuary on his farm.

He said: "We all muck in together. It's not them and us, it's we."