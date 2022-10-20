Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after 21-year-old Bristol rapper Takayo Nembhard was stabbed to death at the Notting Hill Carnival.

A 23-year-old man and an 18-year-old man were arrested in Bristol yesterday morning (19 October) and have been taken to a police station in the city, where they remain in custody.

A 20-year-old woman was arrested in Islington, north London, on suspicion of assisting an offender.

She has been taken to a police station in London where she remains in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Shirley, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “Ever since the tragic murder of Takayo, my team and I have been busy behind the scenes gathering intelligence and evidence to bring his killers to justice, and we will continue to work around the clock until they are behind bars.

“While it is positive that we have made three arrests today, the hard work does not stop here.

"We are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward. Takayo was stabbed to death in broad daylight in front of a huge crowd of people.

"I am confident that there are people out there who have not yet spoken to us, for whatever reason that may be.

“If you saw something and have not yet spoken to us, please do so as a matter of urgency. Don’t do it for me, do it for Takayo’s family who are still trying to come to terms with their terrible loss.”

Takayo Nembhard was stabbed in Ladbroke Grove during Notting Hill Carnival on 29 August this year.

Emergency services gave him first aid and he was taken to hospital where he died.

A post-mortem examination held at Westminster Mortuary on 1 September found the cause of death was a stab wound to the right groin femoral artery.

A dedicated page has been set up where people can upload photos and videos of the incident.

Information can also be provided by calling the incident room directly on 020 7175 2206 to speak to an officer, by calling 101 or by tweeting @MetCC quoting 7478/29AUG.