Two men have suffered life-changing injuries after an e-scooter crashed into a parked car in Plymouth.

The collision involved a Viper E-scooter and a white Ford Focus, which was empty at the time.

It happened at around 11.15pm on Wednesday 20 October on North Road West in Stonehouse.

Both men on the scooter, who are in their 30s, were taken to Derriford Hospital where they remain.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: "Officers from the Alliance Roads Policing Team attended alongside local officers.

"The road was closed for four and a half hours while an examination of the scene took place. Officers are investigating the collision and asking for any witnesses to contact them."

Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage which may assist with the investigation.