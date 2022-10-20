A woman in her 80s has been left nervous to leave her house after being knocked unconscious during an unprovoked attack in Bristol.

The pensioner was assaulted in Whiteladies Road between 11.30pm and midnight on Friday 26 August.

Avon and Somerset Police launched an appeal for witnesses on Thursday 20 October.

Detectives say the woman was walking to a bus stop with her friend when the attacker pushed her in the back. She fell to the floor, hit her head and lost consciousness.

Investigating officer, PC Edward Watkins from Avon and Somerset Police said: “This appears to be a completely unprovoked attack on an elderly woman who is now nervous when leaving her home.

“The incident was reported to us last month and, unfortunately, we have at this time not found any CCTV covering the incident yet.

“We are urging witnesses or people who live in the area, or were out near the Jack Daniels Bar, to get in touch if they may have seen something, or have CCTV, dashcam or mobile footage of the incident.”

The victim was taken to the hospital but is now recovering at home.

The police have said: "If you have any information which can aid our investigation, please contact 101 and quote reference 5222222619 to the call handler."