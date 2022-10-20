A woman was punched and kicked in the head during an assault in Cheltenham.

The victim was attacked by another female who asked her for money. When she refused, she punched her in the head and told the victim she had a knife.

The incident happened in Swindon Road between 1.30pm and 1.45pm on Thursday 6 October.

Gloucestershire Police say they are appealing for witnesses. Officers have been examining CCTV, and carrying out enquiries.

A spokesperson for the force said: "The offender was described as being a white woman who was aged about 30, 5ft 2ins in height and had blonde hair that was tied back.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Gloucestershire Constabulary through the website, quoting incident 21 of 6 October."