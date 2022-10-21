Bristol Airport's statement in full as passengers face 'unacceptable' queues

Play Brightcove video

Watch huge queues at Bristol Airport

Bristol Airport has apologised after security queues sparked "chaos" for passengers at the start of the half-term getaway.

At least 10 flights were delayed at the airport after a lack of security staff caused issues at the airport this morning (Friday 21 October).

ITV News West Country reporter Max Walsh was at the airport and described the scene there as "absolute chaos".

"I’ve been queueing for 90 mins and still nowhere near security," he said.

"The queueing system has completely broken down as barriers are pushed over and hundreds of people face missing flights."

He also saw one person having a panic attack in the queue.

Bristol Airport's statement in full

A spokesperson for Bristol Airport said: “The queues for security in the early morning were unacceptable and we apologise to all customers who were impacted.

"Far fewer security staff were working than planned. We’re urgently discussing the issue with our security business partner so passengers receive the service levels they rightly expect.”

Airlines are aware of the situation and flights are being delayed to give passengers more time to get through security.