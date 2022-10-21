Cash was stolen from an ATM in Launceston after thieves caused a 'small explosion' and reversed their van into the machine.

The incident happened at a Co-op store on Newport Industrial Estate at around 2am on Thursday 20 October.

Devon and Cornwall Police say the ram raid was carried out by two male suspects.

The van, which had false number plates, was then located in the Yeolmbridge area.

Officers investigating want to speak to anybody who saw any suspicious behaviour in the area at the time, or who has any dashcam footage.