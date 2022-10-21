An overturned vehicle is causing long delays on the M5 as people head to the South West for half term.

There are delays of around an hour on the motorway following the crash on the southbound carriageway between J17 (Cribbs Causeway) and J19 (Portishead).

National Highways says it is not expected to clear until 3.30pm.

It comes as thousands of people are expected to head to the South West during the half-term break.

Key traffic issues on the M4, M5 and M32