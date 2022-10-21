Live
M5, M4 and M32 traffic live: Crash and holiday traffic spark long delays
An overturned vehicle is causing long delays on the M5 as people head to the South West for half term.
There are delays of around an hour on the motorway following the crash on the southbound carriageway between J17 (Cribbs Causeway) and J19 (Portishead).
National Highways says it is not expected to clear until 3.30pm.
It comes as thousands of people are expected to head to the South West during the half-term break.
Key traffic issues on the M4, M5 and M32
M5 southbound crash: There is an hour-long delay southbound between J17 and J19
M5 northbound congestion: There are delays of 15 minutes between J25 and 24 around Taunton and 10 minutes of queues at J21 for Weston-super-Mare
M32: There is congestion heading into Bristol city centre with delays of around 10 minutes
M4: No delays currently