A man from the Forest of Dean who was accidentally released from prison is still at large.

James Taplin, who is 24 and from Cinderford, was being held at Hewell Prison in Worcestershire.

An investigation has been started into how the error occurred, according to the Ministry of Justice.

A prison service spokesperson said: "Releases in error are incredibly rare and we are working with police to return James Taplin to custody."

Taplin is described as being white, 6ft in height, and of medium build. He has short black hair and a black beard.