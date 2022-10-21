Play Brightcove video

'Someone's got to be accountable' - passenger caught up in chaos

A family have been left unable to go on holiday together due to "chaos" at Bristol Airport this morning.

Kieron Sheridan was due to fly to Valencia with his wife, son and son's girlfriend this morning (Friday 21 October).

But he was caught up in long queues at the airport - which some have described as unsafe.

It happened after fewer than expected security staff turned up to work. Bristol Airport has since apologised.

But for Mr Sheridan, he has now missed out on the precious opportunity to get away with his family.

"Someone's got to be accountable," he said. "Because actually, I don't want to be £1,600 out of pocket through no fault of my own."

He said he'd expected to spend a leisurely 90 minutes in departures after clearing security - but it "just didn't transpire that way".

Other passengers reported queues at security had completely broken down, with barriers pushed over and one person even seen having a panic attack.

Kieron Sheridan told ITV News West Country: "I wouldn't be surprised if there's injuries, fights - so many people have missed their flights today."

He added: "We're all very very down in the dumps. It's probably our last opportunity with my son and his girlfriend to go away for some considerable time and that's all been taken away from us."

In a statement, Bristol Airport has apologised to travellers.

A spokesperson said: “The queues for security in the early morning were unacceptable and we apologise to all customers who were impacted.

"Far fewer security staff were working than planned. We’re urgently discussing the issue with our security business partner so passengers receive the service levels they rightly expect.

“The queues at security have now returned to normal. Our advice for passengers flying later today is unchanged - we recommend you arrive at least two hours ahead of your scheduled time of departure.”