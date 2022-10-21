Family of man murdered by 'controlling and violent' OnlyFans model speak out

The family of a man who was murdered by his girlfriend say they feel like they are the ones left facing a life sentence.

Father-of-four Bradley Lewis, 22, was knifed to death by OnlyFans model Abigail White.

The 24-year-old stabbed him in the chest, penetrating his heart, at her home in Kingswood, South Gloucestershire.

She denied murder but was found guilty following a trial at Bristol Crown Court and has now been jailed for life with a minimum term of 18 years.

Speaking outside court, Mr Lewis' dad Steve said: “Being here talking to you today is something that you never expect to happen to your family, but now that it has, it puts into perspective what other people go through and my thoughts, as they always have, reach out to them.

"I do not feel that we have received justice as we have now got a life sentence.

Mr Lewis had told White that he did not want to be with her any more, the court heard Credit: Avon and Somerset Police/PA

“Brad’s death has brought so much sadness, not just to his family, but the many people that knew him. Proof of this was shown by the hundreds of people that attended his funeral and events that were arranged in his memory. His popularity has also been shown by the memorials that are on display at various locations in South Gloucestershire.

“We are in a sense lucky as a family to have, and still receive, overwhelming support from everyone that knew Brad, or knows us, and I thank those people for that.

“Special thank yous must also go to the police and CPS, DI Ben Lavender and his team, our family liaison officer Mark, victim support officer Kate and social services, who have been looking after my grandchildren’s best interests during this very difficult time for them.

“Brad would say ‘that’s enough dad, stop going on’, to which I would reply ‘that’s my boy’."

During the trial, the court heard Mr Lewis was fatally injured minutes after leaving a pub with White on the evening of March 25 this year.

It came just hours after he told her he no longer wanted to be with her.

In "chilling" voice recordings played to the court, White said she "had no limit" when angry and believed she was "quite capable of killing" him.

Listen to voice recordings White made before the murder

Play Brightcove video

As he sentenced White, Mr Justice Fraser described her as a "controlling person" who is "very violent".

He added: “You threatened to kill him regularly and he told his friends that he was scared of you, and he wanted to leave you.

“He could not bring himself to do so and whenever the subject came up, you would threaten to kill yourself.

“You also threatened to kill him and other people he loved, including his mother, and other women with whom he had relations over the years you were together.

“At one point you threatened to destroy everything he loved, and you threatened to stab him in the face.”

The judge said White had previously stabbed Mr Lewis in the leg and the arm and that he only told the truth when she threatened him.

“All of this behaviour was an attempt to control him. The text messages and WhatsApp messages recorded by you make for chilling reading,” the judge said.

“You demanded his almost constant attention, and your messages show that unless he answered you immediately and did what you wanted you would become furious and increasingly volatile.

“Your relationship was described by various witnesses, including your friends, as toxic. I would add to that term, as highly volatile and violent.

“Both the prosecution and defence say that you loved Bradley but at times you also hated him.”