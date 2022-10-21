Details for the funeral of Plymouth Argyle commentator Gordon Sparks have been revealed.

It will be held at Home Park stadium on Wednesday 2 November.

Gates will open at 10.30am before the service starts at 11.30am.

The former BBC Radio Devon breakfast host died at the age of 61 after being diagnosed with cancer.

He was known to the people of Plymouth as 'Sparksy' and was the voice of Argyle radio commentary for 32 years.

In a statement, Plymouth Argyle said: "At the request of Gordon’s’ family, Home Park will be opening the gates of the stadium for a celebration of one of Plymouth’s most beloved personalities, a commentary legend of our club, and greatly missed husband, father, and grandfather.

"Gordon’s family are encouraging as many people to attend as possible, and guests are asked to wear Argyle colours, bringing shirts and scarves with them as we bathe Home Park in Green one more time for Sparksy.

"However, please note that Gordon made it clear before his passing that those wearing Manchester United shirts will not be permitted entry."

The service will be led by Argyle Club Chaplain Arthur Goode and will last for a little more than an hour. His family will then leave for a private ceremony.

A wake will follow in the Club Argyle lounge for Sparksy’s family, friends and work colleagues. Anyone who knew him personally are also being invited.

The funeral will be live-streamed by PL1 Events for anyone unable to attend.

Those wishing to pay their respects with a gift or contribution are advised that it is immediate family flowers only, however there will be a retiring collection for Mustard Tree Cancer Support Centre, The Chestnut Appeal, and St Luke’s Hospice – three charities that were close to Gordon’s heart.