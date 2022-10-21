Play Brightcove video

Bristol Rovers forward Scott Sinclair says it feels like he is back where he belongs after returning to the club 17 years on from his controversial transfer to Chelsea as a 16-year-old.

Sinclair made his official league debut for Rovers against Leyton Orient in December 2004 before making another appearance shortly afterwards.

He was seen as a real talent by the club and supporters and his potential prompted then Premier League champions Chelsea to poach him in the summer of 2005.

It was controversial with the London club being forced to pay a small fee to the Gas after a tribunal but by then the schoolboy, only 16 at the time, was already training with the likes of John Terry, Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba.

Now though after 17 years and 14 other clubs he has returned to where it all started.

Scott Sinclair at the club as a 15-year-old and on his return as a 33-year-old. Credit: Bristol Rovers

"It is amazing to be back, I haven't been able to stop smiling since I have been here to be honest," he said.

"I am so excited to get started. I was here as an 8-year-old in the academy and now I am back hoping to enjoy more of it.

"I made an appearance at 15 which was great and the days after going to school was just amazing.

"I have played a lot of games now and I have grown up so I feel I have something else to give. I always knew at some point I would love to go back."

Scott joins Joey Barton's side on a short-term deal until the start of 2023 but with the team hitting some good form in League One he feels it is a good time for him to come back.

"It is an exciting time," he continued.

"I have been training with the team for over a week and I can see what the team wants and how high the manager's standards are.

"The players want to do more it has great energy here and like I said I think we have a strong team and can keep moving up that table."

Scott reacting to footage of his debut for the team back in 2004.

When watching some footage of his Rovers debut in 2004 Scott recalled some of his memories from the time.

"It is crazy just how long ago it was," he said.

"This was an unbelievable time because to make your debut at 15 was what dreams are made of and something everyone aspires to. It was a dream come true.

"It was a long time ago, 18 years I had less hair then but it has flown by. I am really looking forward to seeing the fans again."