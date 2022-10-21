Man, 24, dies in Somerset house - three people arrested

Three people have been arrested following the death of a man in Frome.

Police were called by paramedics to a property in Castle Street at around 12pm on Monday 17 October.

A 38-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter today (21 October).

A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the same offence on Thursday 20 October. All remain in custody.

The family of the 24-year-old man who died have been told and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A post-mortem to establish his cause of death is expected to take place next week.

Detective Inspector Andy Greaves said: “Our thoughts and sympathies go out to the man’s family at this difficult time.

“Three people have been arrested and they remain in custody. Our investigation is at an early stage, but we believe this is an isolated incident at this time."

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Avon and Somerset Police.