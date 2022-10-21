A man has been arrested following a fire which broke out at a tower block in Bristol yesterday (20 October).

Six people were injured in the blaze at Eccleston House in Barton Hill.

Police are questioning a man on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

The building - which contains 70 flats - had to be evacuated and a rest centre was set up at St Patrick's Catholic Church to help residents.

Officers are still appealing for information following the fire and residents have told ITV News West Country that they feel frightened about returning home.

Three people were taken to hospital following the blaze, while three others suffered minor injuries.

It comes less than a month after a fatal tower block fire in nearby Easton sparked a campaign for new fire safety measures from residents.

A man died in a fall from the 16th floor of Twinnell House as he tried to escape flames in September.