A man who was housed in a Swindon hotel during the pandemic has been jailed for six years after setting fire to his bed.

Clive Gonsalves was homeless at the time and had been placed in the Great Western Hotel by Swindon Borough Council.

The 36-year-old was found guilty of arson and criminal damage at Swindon Magistrates Court.

The court heard that during the incident in April this year, he was dragged from his room into the car park. The room was completely destroyed by the blaze.

Detective Constable Philip Nash of Wiltshire Police said: “Thankfully the other residents were out at the time.

"The Fire safety systems in place at the hotel stopped the fire from spreading, but had the staff not acted quickly and the other residents have been in their rooms the result could have been much worse.

“Our thanks go to those members of staff for their brave actions, saving the life of Mr Gonsalves at considerable risk to themselves.”

Judge Jason Taylor told him: “You placed yourself and others at risk and I am concerned that you demonstrated the capacity to cause significant harm. It was only good fortune that further injury was not caused.”

Gonsalves will serve at least four of those six years in custody before he can apply for parole.