A Plymouth mum was left startled when she arrived home to find scaffolding had been mistakenly put up around her house.

Sarah Johnson, of Walnut Drive in Plympton, was out when workmen arrived at her home and put up the scaffolding.

Her neighbour, Courtney Chapman, contacted to her about the "bizarre" situation on September 29, asking what work she was getting done at the house.

Sarah was left bewildered by Courtney's question, prompting the latter to send a photograph of the house covered in scaffolding.

Reeling from the news, Sarah said she thought the image was a joke or filter.

She told PlymouthLive: "On my way home my neighbour rang me to ask what's going on with your house and at first I thought she was winding me up.

"She sent me a photo and I still thought it was a joke, I even thought it was maybe a filter."

But Sarah soon realised it was a real image and she thought her landlord might have organised some repair work, despite her not knowing about it.

Luckily, Sarah says she could see the funny side, so much so that when she and her son arrived home and saw it with their own eyes they burst out laughing.

She added: "Me and my son were laughing about it and when we got home and saw it we laughed some more because we just thought how bizarre."

While the scaffolding was being erected Courtney said she tried to tell the scaffolders that the owner of the house hadn't requested any scaffolding.

She questioned the workers as to whether they had mistakenly got the wrong house because Sarah's house is located on Walnut Drive, which leads to another road called Walnut Gardens.

Courtney said she was informed there had been no mistake and they even had a photo of the property but chose not to show her.

Sarah's neighbour, Courtney Chapman, was first to alert Sarah to the 'bizarre' situation Credit: PA

Sarah said she tried to contact the scaffolding company to inform it of the mistake but there was no sign or anything to indicate who had left the scaffolding.

She said: "That's when I started thinking this is a bit weird, like is someone trying to rob me?"

But after doing some digging she discovered that the scaffolding was for new windows.

Clearly very confused at this point she spoke to the company where the windows had arrived from, but despite apologising they also had no idea why scaffolding had been built around her house.

Her next move was to upload a photo of the scaffolding covering her house to Facebook.

In the post, she wrote: "Has anyone had this happen? Someone has signed me up for windows and it wasn't me or my landlord."

After receiving dozens of messages - largely from people who were as equally baffled - the boss of Plymouth-based company Scafftec Ltd messaged Sarah to apologise.

It turned out that Courtney had been right all along and the scaffolding was intended for Walnut Gardens.

The scaffolding stayed up at Sarah's home overnight and the company then took it down the next morning.

Sarah said although the guys taking it down didn't seem to be "very happy", but she did compliment the company's boss who she says was "very apologetic".

Scafftec said the issue had been dealt with and the clients affected had been contacted.

