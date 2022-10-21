Nine households are still in emergency accommodation after a fire swept through a block of flats at Barton Hill in Bristol yesterday morning (20 October), injuring six people.

Emergency services were called at around 6am to the scene as the fire took hold and made its way through the floors.

Later Avon and Somerset Police confirmed that it had been started deliberately and that a man had been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

Power has been restored and work to make sure the damaged stairwell is safe to use has been carried out.

However, more work is needed on fire damage caused to the flats and to replace fire doors and fix front doors before some people can return home.

After the building was evacuated a nearby mosque and a church took people in who had had to flee their homes.

In a statement Bristol City Council said additional measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of residents is prioritised:

“We’re grateful to the community for their support in sheltering and feeding residents and for their continued efforts in helping all overcome what has been a difficult experience for many.

"Whilst we recognise that this incident has caused much fear amongst residents we can assure everyone at Eccleston House and all those living in our tower blocks that your safety is of huge importance.

"Further information regarding fire safety and associated guidance is being sent to all residents and we urge everyone to be aware of your local advice.

"Should anyone have any concerns or require information in another format, please contact your local housing officers for support."