Police officer accused of telling colleague to 'go back to your own country'

An Avon and Somerset Police officer has been suspended from duty for allegedly assaulting a member of the public and telling a colleague to "go back to your own country".

PC Jedd Perry, based in Bristol, is accused of leaving the scene of the alleged assault and refusing to return to speak to attending officers.

He faces a police misconduct hearing at the force headquarters in Portishead on 1 November.

A publicity notice said: “It is alleged that in August 2021, whilst off duty, PC Perry made a discriminatory comment to a colleague by telling them ‘why don’t you go back to your own country’ or words to that effect.

“In August 2021, whilst off duty, PC Perry assaulted a member of the public, left the scene and refused to return to speak to attending officers.

“It is contended that (if proven) the allegations amount to gross misconduct.

“PC Perry is currently suspended from duty.”

The notice said the constable was accused of breaching the standards of professional behaviour for police officers in terms of honesty and integrity; authority, respect and courtesy; equality and diversity; discreditable conduct; and duties and responsibilities.

Credit: Adam Postans, Local Democracy Reporter