A man has been arrested after reports a stranger tried to grab a seven-year-old girl's arm in Moreton-in-Marsh.

Police say the incident happened at around 5.45pm on Wednesday 19 October in Moreton Park, and that additional patrols are being carried out in the area.

A spokesperson for Gloucestershire Police said: "The white man was with another male, described as being black with short black hair. They were believed to be driving a white van.

"Officers are now asking anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area last night to contact police through the website, quoting incident 406 of 19 October."

The man who has been arrested is still in custody.