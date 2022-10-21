Skip to content

Stranger tried to grab a seven-year-old girl's arm in Morton-in-Marsh

The incident happened in Moreton Park, a residential development in Moreton-in-Marsh Credit: Google maps

A man has been arrested after reports a stranger tried to grab a seven-year-old girl's arm in Moreton-in-Marsh.

Police say the incident happened at around 5.45pm on Wednesday 19 October in Moreton Park, and that additional patrols are being carried out in the area.

A spokesperson for Gloucestershire Police said: "The white man was with another male, described as being black with short black hair. They were believed to be driving a white van.

'Absolute chaos' at Bristol Airport leaves passengers scared for their safety
Cash stolen from ATM after 'small explosion' at Co-op

"Officers are now asking anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area last night to contact police through the website, quoting incident 406 of 19 October."

The man who has been arrested is still in custody.