Two men have been seriously injured after an electric scooter crashed with a parked car in Plymouth.

Both men, who are in their 30s, were riding the scooter at the time of the incident and suffered life-changing injuries. They have been taken to Derriford Hospital.

Emergency services were called around 11.15pm on Wednesday (19 October), after the Viper E-Scooter collided with an unattended white Ford Focus on North Road West, Stonehouse.

The road was closed for four-and-a-half hours. Devon and Cornwall Police officers investigating the collision are asking for any witnesses to contact them.

They are also keen to hear from anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage.