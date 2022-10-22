Cannabis plants with an estimated street value of £220,000 were discovered by police at a property in Gloucester yesterday (20 October).

The drugs are believed to have been days away from being harvested for sale.

Gloucestershire police were executing a drug warrant after receiving information from the local community about suspicious activity at the house.

Officers from the Gloucester Neighbourhood Policing Team and Operation Vanguard forced entry to the house in the Linden area.

Upon entrance, they found a cannabis farm which covered all three floors of the property.

No one was present at the house during the raid with enquiries ongoing to establish those involved.

Police are asking anyone who suspects drug dealing or suspicious activity taking place in their neighbourhood to report it to Gloucestershire police online or anonymously to Crimestoppers.