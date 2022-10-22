Pictures released after sexual assault in Gloucester pub

Gloucestershire Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with a sexual assault in a pub.

The incident happened on July 9 at The Lord High Constable of England Weatherspoons pub in Gloucester Dock.

A man approached a woman he did not know and tried speaking to her. Police say he then grabbed the victim and kissed her without consent after she did not engage.

The victim - a woman in her 30s - was distressed by the incident.

Following enquiries to try and identify the man, the force has now released an image of a man who officers would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to provide information online by completing the following form and quoting incident number 281 of 9 July: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/us/a-crime-that-has-already-been-reported/