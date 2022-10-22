The RNLI is urging people to go beaches with lifeguards at the start of the half term holidays as the South West braces for strong winds and rough waves.

This weekend the lifesaving charity says there will be a large swell attracting a busy surf, and strong southerly winds bringing challenging sea conditions, especially along the south coast.

Last weekend in Newquay there were similar conditions at Fistral beach. On Sunday (October 16) lifeguards deployed the jetski several times to rescue many surfers and swimmers.

Arron Evans is a senior RNLI lifeguard at Fistral. He says the team were "all on high alert" and "in constant radio communication with each other".

In one rescue a surfer had been swept onto the rocks unable to paddle to safety and Arron need to break through 6-8 foot waves to bring him back to the shore.

"This incident demonstrates the importance of always choosing to visit a lifeguarded beach, especially with such big swells forecast and the increased risk of rip currents. Rip currents are extremely dangerous and can catch anybody off-guard."

RNLI Lifeguarded Beaches

In Cornwall: Fistral, Perranporth, Porthmeor, Sennen, Tregonhawke, Praa Sands, Crantock, Towan, Watergate Bay, Mawgan Porth, Porthtowan, Gwithian North, Constantine, Harlyn, Polzeath, Widemouth, Summerleaze

In Devon: Bantham, Croyde, Woolacombe

Play Brightcove video

Twenty beaches in Cornwall and Devon still have lifeguard cover until the end of the school break.

Steve Instance, the region's Water Safety lead at the RNLI, says although they have a "scaled down" lifeguard service compared to the summer, "make the safest choice" and head to a beach with cover.

"Along the north coast of Devon and Cornwall, we're going to see massive swell and offshore winds."

"On the south coast, where there are fewer lifeguarded beaches, that swell is going to be pushing in over the weekend as well. We urge people where there are no options to go to a lifeguarded beach, keep out of the water over the over the next few days when it's going to be really rough."