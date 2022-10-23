Beachgoers and swimmers have been warned not to go into the sea at a Cornwall beach because of an oil spill.

RNLI lifeguards at Tregonhawke beach in Whitsand Bay have been forced to red-flag the beach to keep people out of the water.

They have issued a warning to locals and holidaymakers to stay away until further notice.

Boards have been put up at the entrance of the beach asking people to be careful and red flags are flying on the beach. They will continue to do so until the Environment Agency has given the green light.

Pictures posted by the lifeguards show a long shiny stain on the ocean, the oil slick. There is no indication at this time about what might have caused the spill.