Visit Cornwall says a busy half-term is vital for the region's tourism industry.

Chief Executive Malcolm Bell says many businesses are already struggling with rising costs, and the October half-term is a chance to boost their income before the off-season.

He said: ''Half term is this last chance to make some money before the start of the winter period. Although we do have visitors year round, it does drop off after now, so it is a very important week to get some cash into the bank.''

Malcolm Bell, Visit Cornwall Credit: ITV News

The tourism leader revealed people are cutting back on their spending, and in some cases switching to cheaper accommodation.

''Some that are coming down are changing accommodation, maybe going down from a hotel to a B&B or self-catering, and when they go out there's a lot more interest in what people can do for free.''

Falmouth Cafe owner Emily Davidson says trade has been slow this month.

''It's been a lot quieter than March. I would expect October and March to be similar in terms of takings. In the summer it's a lot busier, but I think we've been a lot quieter. Potentially people are bringing flasks down instead and I think it's understandable because everyone's trying to save money.''

Emily Davidson Credit: ITV News

The cafe is now closing for the season, due to less custom and the current high running costs. The cafe's beachfront location means it can also get lashed by rough seas in winter and is not safe to open.

Owner Emily is away during November and then plans to open for 10 days at Christmas with free events to help out those who are struggling.

She told ITV News: ''I've got different musicians coming, lots of fairy lights, mulled wine and hopefully a donkey from the local donkey sanctuary. I want to provide something that's free for people that brings them down and helps boost my income a little bit over the winter. I think offering a free event, in particular, is important because a lot of people don't have money to spend to go and see Father Christmas and things like that''

Half-term holidaymaker Catherine Hall from Essex was visiting Falmouth this week to see relatives. She told ITV News her family is being more cautious with their spending.

Catherine Hall enjoying the beach Credit: ITV News

She said: ''I've got my four-year-old and six-year-old boys with me and obviously with the way that everything is at the moment, we're looking to do as many free things or cheap things as possible. Generally, we're looking to spend less money on school holidays.''

Looking ahead, Visit Cornwall predicts next year holidaymakers are going to be looking for value for money, and it may take ''a lot more marketing'' to convince people to book.

Malcolm Bell summarised the outlook: ''I think our businesses overall will get through the winter, but there will be casualties. Those that have got big borrowing, and some are looking to sell because it's getting tougher.''