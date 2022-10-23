Driver jailed after man has leg amputated following collision near Cirencester

A man has been jailed after his dangerous driving caused a collision which resulted in a scooter rider having his leg amputated.

Brooke Purdon was driving a car that had several defects which contributed to the incident.

The collision happened on the A419 near Cirencester at around 4.15pm on 22 January when Purdon's Volkswagen Golf collided with a scooter rider who was travelling in the opposite direction.

Gloucestershire Police were called to the scene after the 39-year-old lost control of his car and careered onto the opposite side of the road colliding with Stephen Tedford who was riding his scooter.

Mr Tedford sustained serious injuries and was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol by air ambulance. He was operated on and nearly lost his life to toxic shock syndrome caused by an open fracture to his leg.

This was the victims scooter after the crash Credit: Gloucestershire Police

His lower right leg could not be saved by medical professionals, and it was amputated below the knee. He suffered multiple other injuries from which he is still recovering.

Purdon's driving was described by other motorists as being erratic with him swerving and crossing the central line on multiple occasions in the lead-up to the collision.

He was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs but mentioned to officers that there were possible defects with his car.

After further examination, three of the four suspension dampers were leaking and both front tyres were worn on the inside which could cause the vehicle to become unstable when driven.

Purdon was charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving and he pleaded guilty to the offence at a hearing last month.

He appeared at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday (October 19) and was sentenced to two years and six months in prison. He was also disqualified from driving for 45 months and has been ordered to take an extended driving test after that time.

In a victim impact statement which was read in court, Mr Tedford spoke about how his life changed following the collision.

He said: "I have ridden a scooter since I was a teenager. To me, it's far more than just riding a scooter, being a 'scooterist' is part of my identity, part of who I am.

"The afternoon of the crash, I was off to meet my best friend who I've known since I was six years old to attend a school reunion - I'd been looking forward to it for months.

"With my loss of independence, initially not being able to drive, or go out and meet who I want, when I want, I feared the impact that would have on my wellbeing. I love people and I love life and going out and meeting friends in pubs is what I've done all my adult life.

This was the aftermath of the road following the incident in January Credit: Gloucestershire Police

“Since I've come home from hospital life has been incredibly different from how it was. Not just for me but also for my partner Gail.

"I remain mostly wheelchair-bound as the prosthetic leg I've been provided is completely unsuitable for me and the type of amputation I've had. Using this leg for anything more than a few minutes leaves the scar tissue on my stump blistered and bleeding and open to infection so I've been advised not to use it too much.

"It continues to remain very evident that every single aspect - big, small and tiny - of my life (and of those around me, particularly Gail) has, and continues to be impacted.

"Life as a disabled man in his late 50s is hard, wearing and very frustrating. Sadly this will continue for the rest of my life, without any break and all as a result of a single incident one January Saturday afternoon."

Police are urging people to check their cars and make sure they are road worthy to avoid another incident like this happening again Credit: Gloucestershire Police

Investigating officer PC Richard Nuttall, from the Roads Policing Unit said: "We have highlighted this case to the public to show the dangers of driving a vehicle which is not fully roadworthy.

"By not ensuring his vehicle was fully roadworthy Purdon has changed Mr Tedford's life causing both mental and physical scars.

"This collision could so easily have been avoided, and I am urging all motorists to check their vehicle is safe to drive before making any journey."