An 86-year-old woman who died in hospital after being hit by a car has been named.

Giovanna Malukas, who lived in Stroud, was walking along the A46 near Stroud at the time of the incident on Tuesday 11 October.

Gloucestershire Police say she was involved in a collision with a black Ford B-Max on the A46 at around 10am that day. She died three days later.

Detectives have launched a fresh appeal for witnesses today (23 October).

"Anyone with dashcam footage or information they feel may be relevant is also asked to make contact," a police spokesperson said.

Information can be provided to police online or by calling 101 and quoting incident 144 of 11 October.