Police investigate sex attack in Cornwall

Police are investigating a report of sexual assault in Cornwall.

The incident took place at around 6pm on Thursday (October 20) in Lostwithiel.

A young man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and released on police bail whilst enquiries continue.

Detective Inspector Charlotte Heath said: “We are in the process of carrying out a full investigation regarding an incident whereby a female was sexually assaulted.

“She is currently being supported by her family and specially trained officers as we continue our enquiries.

“We are currently keeping an open mind regarding whether this incident is linked to previous incidents in the area."

Devon and Cornwall Police say they will be carrying out high visibility patrols in and around the area to reassure the public and are asking the public to speak to officers with any concerns they may have.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or dash-cam footage that could help with enquiries to come forward.

"Please contact police via our website or by calling 101 quoting crime reference CR/097204/22, with particular interest in the Bodmin Hill area between 5.45pm and 7pm on Thursday 20 October."