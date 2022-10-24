Around 30 people were involved in a large altercation that left one person in hospital in Exeter.

One man has been arrested following the incident, but has been released pending further enquiries.

Police were called just after 1:30am yesterday (23 October) to the Guildhall area of Exeter City Centre.

A spokesperson said: "Devon and Cornwall Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a large altercation in Exeter over the weekend that resulted in one person being hospitalised.

"Following this incident, a man was taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital with facial injuries.

"Local officers are appealing for witnesses and would like to hear from anyone who was in the area during the incident. Please contact 101@dc.police.uk quoting crime reference CR/097925/22."