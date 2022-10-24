A man who stole from guests at a hotel in Frome has been sent to prison for almost five years.

Mark Glover, of Maesbury, Kingswood, travelled to the hotel on 14 May and again on 4 June this year.

The 45-year-old entered the rooms and stole guests' bags.

He was then caught on CCTV driving away from the scene on both occasions, while he was also disqualified from driving.

Glover was also caught on CCTV on 6 June committing a theft at a golf club in Farrington Gurney.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of non-dwelling burglary, a count of theft and three counts of driving while disqualified.

He was sentenced to four years and eight months in prison at Taunton Crown Court.

Along with his prison sentence, Glover was also disqualified from driving for five years.

Investigating officer PC Jim Card said: “There was a level of planning and sophistication to Glover’s criminal ways.

"He showed a disregard for the court and no remorse for the suffering of the victims who’s belongings were taken.

“I welcome this positive sentence and hope the victims of these burglaries and thefts are reassured that Glover is behind bars.”

