Detectives have launched an appeal after a man threatened somebody with knife in the Redcliffe area of Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police say the unknown individual approached a man in Mitchell Lane at about 11.30am on Tuesday 16 August.

Nobody was injured but police say they are investigating it as a public order incident. They have released a CCTV image saying they want to speak to the man in the picture as part of their investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or is able to identify the man pictured is being urged to get in touch with the force by calling 101 and giving the call-handler the reference number 5222196607.