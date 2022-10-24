A dog that went missing from its home in Cornwall almost a decade ago, has finally been found.

According to her microchip, she is called Ruby. She was found in Essex on Saturday (22 October) running between cars on the M11.

A passing driver caught the dog and took her to Kew Vets in West Essex, where her microchip revealed she was reported missing from Cornwall in 2015.

Aside from the name, no further details were found. It is not known whether she had been missing the entire time.

A Kew Vets staff member said: "The dog is still with us now but today or tomorrow it will go to the dog warden."

Staff rang the number attached to the dog's microchip, but the number had been disconnected.

The vets are hoping that someone will recognise the dog and have information that will lead to her owners.

A spokesperson fro Charity DogLost UK said: "We have been looking into this found dog situation and have been given details from the vets which have allowed us to cross-reference missing and stolen dogs.

"Sadly, the details on the chip are not up to date, and the phone numbers and the address are no longer working. This girl is called Ruby. She was chipped in 2013."