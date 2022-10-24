Exeter City Football Club have announced Gary Caldwell as their new manager.

The 40-year-old former Celtic and Scotland defender was most recently assistant manager at Hibernian and before that managed Patrick Thistle and Chesterfield.

He also led Wigan to promotion to the Championship in 2016.

Having been appointed as Exeter City's manager on a long term contract, Gary takes over from Matt Taylor, who left the club to manage Rotherham United.

In a press conference Gary said: "From the very first time I met the board I was more and more excited and hopeful that I would get the job.

"And I'm thankful that I'm here now."

In a joint statement, Nick Hawker, Chair of Exeter City Supporters’ Trust, and Julian Tagg, Club President, said the club was delighted that Gary had accepted the position.

The statement read: "As a supporter-owned club, Exeter City is unique and it was vitally important that we chose the right person to continue our journey.

"The club is in a strong position, having been promoted to League One and made a great start to the campaign, which sees us in eighth position in the table.

"Gary brings a great deal of experience to our club and we’re excited and optimistic for the future."

As a player Gary won two Scottish Premiership titles, a Scottish Cup and League Cup with Celtic between 2006 and 2009, before five years at Wigan Athletic FC between 2010 and 2015.

Ahead of his first match tomorrow (25 October) against Derby Country, the new manager is looking to get his squad ready to win.

He said: "I will be doing everything I can to prepare the team to get them ready to win on Tuesday night."

But the new manager will have a difficult start, with the team playing against Plymouth Argyle, who currently sit at the top of the table. The match is on Monday 31 October.

He added: "We're playing the top four in the next six games so it will be difficult but we have to prepare the team to be ready for each of those games to be competitive.

"I understand what it means for supporters to win a derby and I'm very much looking forward to my next Derby next Monday."