A Taunton house linked to criminal damage, public disturbances and anti-social behaviour has been shut down by police.

The house in Kershaw Close was described as a 'hub for anti-social behaviour'. It has now been placed under a closure order for three months.

Police say disturbances and arguments were often heard coming from the house, and neighbours often reported finding their property damaged by those linked to the house.

Residents were also verbally abused and threatened by people seen loitering around the property.

Avon and Somerset Police and housing association LiveWest submitted the order and it was granted by Taunton Magistrates' Court on Wednesday 12 October.

Cerwyn Pritchard, from Avon and Somerset Police, said: "Residents in Kershaw Close were left feeling unsafe in their own homes and fearing for their wellbeing.

"The house was often linked with anti-social behaviour in the town as well as criminal activity.

"To subject neighbours to this kind of behaviour is despicable and hopefully this will act as a deterrent to others.

"We hope this closure order is well received by the community and will discourage this kind of anti-social behaviour in the area."

Michelle Kent, Enforcement Team Leader for LiveWest, said: "Everyone should have the right to feel safe in their own home, and we are committed to working with our partners to take action whenever issues arise."

Anyone experiencing issues with anti-social behaviour in their area can report it to Avon and Somerset Police online.