A man has been charged after police received reports women were approached and asked to expose themselves on a canal path between Gloucester and Stroud.

39-year-old Ashley Brown, of no fixed abode, is in custody after being charged with two counts of indecent exposure and five public order offences.

Gloucestershire Police say they received reports on Monday 17 October that a man had approached women with a notepad and asked them to expose themselves. The following day, further incidents of exposure were reported to police.

Brown appeared in court on Thursday 20 October and was remanded to prison until his next hearing at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court on Wednesday (26 October).

Gloucestershire Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.