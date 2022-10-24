A man had to be taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Bristol city centre on Sunday (23 October).

Emergency services were called to the crash involving a pedestrian and a car in Baldwin Street at around 1.25am.

The road was reopened at about 3.20am, after Avon and Somerset Police carried out investigations at the scene. Officers say the car involved was a black Hyundai i800.

The man was released from hospital later in the day.

Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.