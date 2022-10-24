Play Brightcove video

Watch Marina Jenkins' report

The UK's biggest off-road motorsport event returned to Weston-super-Mare this weekend.

The 39th Weston Beach Race welcomed 2,000 bikers from all over the world to compete in five gruelling races.

The event took place between Friday 21 and Sunday 23 October and ended with the three hour 'adult solo' race which had 731 competitors.

Over the past three decades, the Weston Beach Race has grown year-on-year and is believed to bring in around £10million to the local economy.

Bikers embark on a 2km straight at the start of the 'adult solo' race. Credit: Toofast Media Group & RHL Activities

18-year-old McKenzie Morris, Weston Beach Race team member, said they make a conscious effort to source everything locally: "The food we give to the staff all comes locally, like the butchers up the road.

"We hire companies from Weston to do the clean-up and also use a lot of local contractors for things like fencing.

"So, we try to employ as many people as possible from the town and surrounding area."

In 2020, like most events, the race was cancelled due to the pandemic. The 38th event returned last year, albeit on a slightly smaller scale.

This weekend saw professional and amateur rides compete against one another with around 100,000 people cheering on.

The five races included the Youth 125 / Open, Youth 65cc, Adult Quad and Sidecar, Youth 85SW / 85BW and Adult Solo.

Around one million tonnes of sand are used to make the challenging course Credit: Toofast Media Group & RHL Activities

Around one million tonnes of sand are used to make the challenging course and it is thought to be one of the world's most extreme off-road tracks over sand dunes.

Those taking part were both excited and nervous by the circuit.

One said: "I was very nervous to begin with, but then I just went for it and it was amazing.

Another simply said: "It was hard, really wet. Very challenging."

The seafront was a hive of activity the whole weekend, with many people travelling from far and wide to watch the spectacle.