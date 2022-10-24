The families of two crash victims have paid tribute to their 'loving grandmother' and 'much-loved father' after they died in a collision in Cornwall.

Damien Gregory was driving his friend Marianne Parker back from the Royal Cornwall Hospital after the birth of her granddaughter on 28 March.

The car crashed on the A30 when it veered in front on an HGV between Chiverton and Carland Cross.

Following the conclusion of an inquest into their deaths, Damien's father, Rodney, paid tribute to his 38-year-old son.

He said: “Damien was a much-loved character and always put others first before himself. He leaves a void that cannot be filled and is someone who we’ll dearly miss.”

His family also paid tribute to a "loving son, brother, uncle and father, who tragically lost his life.

"He will be sadly missed by anyone that knew him. Damien was the life and soul, loving and kind, with the biggest heart.

"Taken far too early, RIP Damien Charles Gregory. Always in our hearts, forever in our memories.”

At the time of the crash, Damien, from Camelford, was driving Marianne back to his father's house so she could pick up her car.

Paying tribute to the 44-year-old from Tintagel, her family said: “Marianne, a loving daughter, sister, mother, stepmother and grandmother, was tragically taken away from us all on Monday, 28 March 2022.

“She is very sadly missed by everyone who knew her. Marianne had a beautiful, infectious smile and always lit up any room.

"She has been taken away far too early. She will always be in the hearts of everyone who knew her.”

An inquest into their deaths heard from four drivers who were involved in the crash at Marazanvose, near Truro.

Medical evidence confirmed that Marianne and Damien both died from multiple injuries and that neither had any alcohol or illegal substances in their blood.

The inquest heard testimony that the car Damian was driving swerved into the middle of the road before the crash.

It concluded there were no vehicle defects that would have had any bearing on the crash.

Assistant coroner for Cornwall Stephen Covell recorded a conclusion of road traffic collision before expressing his condolences to both families.