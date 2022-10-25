A body has been found in a park in Yeovil following a search for a missing man.

Avon and Somerset Police were called to Ninesprings Country Park yesterday morning (24 October).

A spokesperson for the force said: "Although formal identification has not been carried out, we believe it to be that of missing 50-year-old man Anthony.

"His next of kin have been notified and are being supported at this difficult time.

"We’ll now carry out further enquiries on behalf of the Coroner’s office."

Police are treating the death as unexplained, although they do not believe the circumstances to be suspicious.