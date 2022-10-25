Play Brightcove video

Watch the CCTV footage released by Avon and Somerset Police

Police have released CCTV video after the Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol sustained thousands of pounds worth of damage.

Avon and Somerset Police say they received reports of an attempt to steal items from a storage building, causing £3,500 worth of damage.

It happened between 3.45am and 4am on Saturday 30 July.

Officers say they believe the offenders were disturbed before they were able to steal anything.

A spokesperson for the force said: "CCTV enquiries have been conducted and show two men we want to talk to as part of our investigation.

"The pair are pictured in black clothing, and both are described as white and in their late-teens or early-20s."

