A couple have celebrated their wedding at a care home in Cheltenham after falling in love 42 years ago.

Jim and Lynne Hawkins tied the knot surrounded by family and friends at Grevill House on Monday.

They had a small ceremony with two registrars and witnesses, followed by a celebration party with friends, family and staff, hosted by the home.

The couple met after living on the same road in Bourton-on-the-Water and had their first date in the local pub.

They then moved to live in Fairview, Cheltenham, where they brought up their son James.

Jim, aged 81, moved into Grevill House care home after his dementia diagnosis.

64-year-old Lynne, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment, said: “It means the world to us both to finally be married for our remaining time together.”

Speaking about the secret of their long relationship, Lynne said: “Friendship and love through thick and thin, and we have been through thick and thin!”

Su Heller, Home Manager, said: “It has been an absolute privilege to support Lynne and Jim with the plans for their wedding day. Everyone here at OSJCT Grevill House is thrilled to see this declaration of their love and affection for each other. Even in the later stage in life, love and romance can thrive.”

The care home team started a page to raise funds for the wedding. The cake and refreshments were made by the staff and other team members organised the decorations and drinks for the toast.